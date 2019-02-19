Police have identified the man who died in a crash on Indian Head Highway as Juan Menedez Castillo, 59, of Waldorf.

Castillo was a passenger in an SUV that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road on Monday when the vehicle was rear-ended by a sedan shortly before 10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. The crash then caused the SUV to run into a third vehicle, police said.

[Man dies in crash on Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s, police say]

Menedez Castillo was taken to a hospital where he later died. The crash also injured all three drivers involved. The driver of the SUV and the driver of the third vehicle struck suffered serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the SUV also sustained serious injuries, which don’t appear to be life threatening, police said.

Police said they’re investigating why the sedan struck the stopped SUV.

The crash is the latest deadly incident on Indian Head Highway, where weeks earlier three children where killed and their parents critically wounded after they were rear-ended while stopped at an intersection. Police and prosecutors said they suspect the man who struck the family in the December crash was under the influence.

Police have stepped up enforcement on Indian Head Highway, which AAA calls one of the most dangerous roadways in the Washington area. Prince George’s police said they’ve issued more than 3,700 citations and made 18 DUI arrests along Route 210 this year. Lawmakers have called for more speed cameras along the road.

