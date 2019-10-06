One man was killed and another person injured in a townhouse fire in Sterling early Sunday, Loudoun authorities said.

The fire occurred at a two-story townhouse in the 200 block of Giles Place, according to a statement from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office is actively investigating the cause of an early morning fire in a Sterling townhome that left one deceased and one injured. @Chief600KJ @LoudounSheriff @LCFRVolunteers @IAFF3756 https://t.co/vRvRlkWwde pic.twitter.com/dPqB5GPaLy — Loudoun Fire Rescue (@LoudounFire) October 6, 2019

Dispatchers first received calls indicating a possible fire around 3 a.m. Subsequent calls indicated a person was possibly trapped inside the home.

Fire and rescue crews arrived on the scene and found one person outside with burn injuries. That person was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Rescue crews found a man with life-threatening injuries inside the home. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, avoiding damage to the adjacent homes, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office. No information regarding the victims was immediately available.