Police identified the man who died in a crash Sunday morning in the Landover area as David Hughes, 39.

Hughes, of Southeast Washington, was traveling west on Matthew Henson Avenue and attempted to cross over the southbound lanes of Landover Road when his car hit a Nissan heading south at about 3:45 a.m., police said.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger with him suffered serious injuries that do not appear to be life threatening, police said.