A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an automobile Sunday afternoon near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. at Allentown Road and Maxwell Drive, leaving one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to an initial report by Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady.

Prince George’s County police said an adult male who was driving the motorcycle was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He was not identified.

The adult driver and passengers of the car were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing.