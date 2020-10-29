Shots were fired inside the Hilton in Alexandria at about 5 a.m. Monday; police say that when officers responded, two men fled the hotel on foot. An Alexandria police officer found the two a couple blocks away at North Royal Street and Second Street and exchanged fire with one of them, police said, suffering a minor gunshot wound to the lower body.
At that point police lost the suspects, police said. With the help of K9 teams, Nelson was located about half an hour later near Montgomery and North Fairfax streets. Shots were fired by both Nelson and officers, according to Virginia State Police. Alexandria officers say they then waited until daylight, when they approached and found Nelson dead.
A stolen firearm was recovered in his possession.
State police would not say whether Nelson was killed by an officer; a medical examination and autopsy have not been completed.