Police have identified a man killed in a crash over the weekend in Glenarden, Md., as Devin Hodges, 23.

Hodges, of Riverdale, Md., was driving north on Glenarden Parkway about 9 p.m. Saturday when his car left the road, hit a curb and flipped over near Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Prince George’s County police said.

Hodges, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the crash.