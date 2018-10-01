A 43-year-old man died after a crash in Greenbelt, Md., officials said.

The crash, which involved several vehicles, happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday near Greenbelt Road and Kenilworth Avenue.

Prince George’s County police later identified the man who died as Derrick Gordon of Northeast Washington.

An initial investigation found that Gordon was headed west on Greenbelt Road when he rear-ended another car and then hit a bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other passengers and drivers were hurt, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.