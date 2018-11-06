A 26-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in a courtyard of a housing complex in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Dewayne Weaver of Southeast Washington. A police report says he was found shortly before 7 p.m. laying on the ground in the 300 block of 50th Street NE, suffering from multiple gunshots.

Police released no other details of the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, there were 142 homicides in the city this year, compared with 97 at the same time in 2017.

Weaver was the third person fatally shot in same area this year.

In June, Daymond Chicas, 24, was shot and killed while installing a security system at the city’s Kelly Miller Pool on the same block.

His family told a local television station that the victim, from Northern Virginia, was shot after he chased some juveniles who had run off with his cellphone. Police arrested a suspect in the killing.

In May, Rondell Wills, 38, was fatally shot in the 200 block of 50th Street NE. Police said he was found on the street with a single gunshot wound to the neck.

Police said at the time that Wills was not the intended target and that he was sitting in a chair outside the Kelly Miller Recreation Center when he was struck by a bullet fired at somebody running by. Police arrested a suspect.

Weaver’s shooting also happened three blocks from where 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was killed in a barrage of 70 bullets fired on a July night as she clutched a $5 bill to buy ice cream outside her home. Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for at least two others in connection with the shooting in which four masked men were seen on video getting out of a vehicle and shooting into a crowd in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE.

Makiyah lived in the Clay Terrace neighborhood, which borders Lincoln Heights.