A Fairfax County man has died of injuries he sustained in a single-car crash Saturday night in Centreville, police said Sunday.

Police said the victim, Thomas Iribarren, 24, of Springfield, was driving west on New Braddock Road, when he veered off the road and hit a tree around 9:40 p.m.

Iribarren was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities said Sunday that “speed and alcohol appear to be factors which led to the crash,” but did not provide further details.