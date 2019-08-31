A man was killed late Saturday afternoon in a single-car crash in Montgomery County, police said.

They said the crash occurred at Hawkesbury Lane at Randolph Road.

The site is between the Wheaton and Colesville areas of the county, about four miles north of the Capital Beltway. The area is largely residential, with houses located behind thick groves of trees.

