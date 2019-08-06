A man was killed in the Brandywine area of Prince George’s County on Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving left the road and struck a tree, county police said.

The SUV crashed as it was going west in the 15900 block of McKendree Road, said Cpl. Nicholas Clayton, a police spokesman. The driver died at a hospital, police said.

The site is about a half-mile west of Route 301.

No cause was given. It rained Tuesday night in parts of the Washington area, but it did not appear to have caused the crash, Clayton said.

