Prince George’s County police identified the man who died in a two-car crash Wednesday in Temple Hills, Md., as Shawn Sims, 52.

Sims, of Temple Hills, was found with critical injuries around 8 a.m. in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue. His car crashed into another while trying to cross the northbound lane at the crossover for Old Branch Avenue, police said.

Sims was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman driving the other car was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.