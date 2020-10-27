By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowOctober 27, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDTA man was killed Monday in a single car crash in Alexandria, the Alexandria police said.DWarren Brown, 43, of Alexandria was driving north in the 2500 block of N. Van Dorn Street about 1:45 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and crashed, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThey said he died at the scene. The matter was under investigation, they said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.