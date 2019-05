A man died Tuesday night in Fairfax County in what the police called a worksite incident.

They said the death appeared to be due to electricity.

It occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Surrey Lane in the Falls Church area, the police said.

No further information was available.

