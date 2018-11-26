D.C. police secure the scene Monday afternoon after a man was killed in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)

A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon on a block of Benning Road in Northeast Washington that has been the scene of several other violent attacks in the past several months.

The daylight shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE, a few blocks west of the H Street entertainment corridor. It prompted extra police outside two schools that were letting out students, and it shut down both lanes of a major thoroughfare that includes a section of the D.C. Streetcar. A second person was wounded in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

A woman who police said believed that her son was the one killed sat on a curb in front of a Food 7 convenience store and cried, as the District’s police chief and others consoled her. Police had not yet identified the victim, whose body lay under a white sheet in front of a row of dilapidated storefronts.

The fatal shooting at about 1:50 p.m. brings the District’s yearly homicide count to 148, compared with 105 at this time last year. The count has surpassed the total number of homicides in each of 2016 and 2017. Officials worry that it is nearing the 162 recorded in 2015.

“I attribute most of the violence we’re seeing to illegal firearms,” said D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. “The city has got to get serious about guns.”

The chief said it does not appear that Monday’s shooting — on a street dividing the Kingman Park and Carver-Langston neighborhoods — is related to other recent shootings nearby. Newsham said police believed that Monday’s victim “was the target of the shooting,” though a motive had not been established.

Four people were shot and wounded outside the same line of shops on Sept. 21, and a man was fatally shot there Sept. 24.

A man was fatally stabbed in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE on Nov. 8, and another man was fatally shot in that block Sept. 30.

Police have made arrests or identified suspects in all but the shootings on Monday and Sept. 30.