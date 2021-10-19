By Martin WeilToday at 9:23 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 9:23 p.m. EDTShare this storyA man was fatally shot Monday night in Prince George’ s County, the police said.He was killed about 8:25 p.m. in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue, according to Officer Thomas Lester, a Prince George’s County police spokesman.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe victim was found outdoors in a commercial area, near Iverson Street and Silver Hill Road, and about one mile south of the border between the District and the county. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...