A man trying to cross the northbound lanes of the Washington Beltway in West Falls Church early Saturday was struck by a tractor-trailer and killed, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 495, south of Route 7 in Fairfax County. Police said the man who was struck died at the scene; his name has not yet been made public.

Police said in a statement the man had been driving north on the highway when his vehicle went off the road and struck a concrete barrier and a guardrail.

Police said the man got out of his vehicle and tried to cross the highway when he was struck. Police said a second tractor-trailer struck the rear of the first truck. There was no word on whether anyone else was injured.

