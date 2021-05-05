By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMay 5, 2021 at 8:32 a.m. UTCA man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, D.C.police said.A second person was wounded in the incident, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe stabbing occurred in the 100 block of 56th Street SE, police said.In a separate incident, a woman was stabbed and severely wounded near the Anacostia Metro station in Southeast, according to police. That stabbing was reported in the 1100 block of Howard Road SE. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.