A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Southeast Washington, D.C.police said.

A second person was wounded in the incident, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

The stabbing occurred in the 100 block of 56th Street SE, police said.

In a separate incident, a woman was stabbed and severely wounded near the Anacostia Metro station in Southeast, according to police. That stabbing was reported in the 1100 block of Howard Road SE.