A man was killed and two people were injured early Sunday when an SUV slammed into a sedan that was stopped on Maryland Route 228 in Charles County, Maryland State Police said.

The crash occurred about 1:15 a.m. on eastbound Route 228 in an area west of Thumper Place, just outside of Accokeek, police said.

Police said 24-year-old Kevin Cox of Brandywine, a passenger in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, died of his injuries; the car’s driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver of a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was hospitalized with injuries that were said to be non-life-threatening.

Police said the Passat was stopped in a lane of traffic with its hazard lights activated when the Escalade, driven by 43-year-old Sammie Davis, of Upper Marlboro, struck it from behind. The Passat, driven by Breanna Rodgers, of Waldorf, Md., was disabled from a prior crash, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. The crash remains under investigation, police said.