A 63-year-old man from West Virginia died when he ran off a road in Northern Virginia, struck several trees and went over an embankment into a 70-foot-deep ravine, officials said.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. Sunday on Harpers Ferry Road near Jefferson Pike in Loudoun County. The driver — Ira T. Jones of Martinsburg, W.Va. — was driving a 1991 Volvo 940 when it ran off the right side of the road. Police said it hit several trees before going over an embankment and finally coming to rest at the bottom of the 70-foot-deep cut, not far from the Potomac River.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

