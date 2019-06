A man was killed and a woman seriously wounded when both were shot multiple times early Sunday, D.C. police said.

Authorities said police were called to the 4300 block of 4th Street SE. about 1:15 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Police arrived to find 30-year-old Arkeem Jackson dead from several gunshot wounds.

An unidentified woman was found suffering from several wounds. She was taken to the hospital.