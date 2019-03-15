Police said Bernard Alexander 3d, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnaping in a Thursday incident in Laurel. (Prince George’s County police photo)

A man took the hand of a small girl and led her away from the yard where she was playing in Prince George’s County, police said. However, they said, the girl’s father chased the man and an arrest was made.

County police said they were told by the girl, who was seven years old, that a man walked up to her around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 8800 block of Cherry Lane, as she was playing in the front yard. The address is in the Laurel area.

The girl said the man showed her images on his phone, the police said. Then, they said he led her away, but the shouting of neighborhood children alerted the girl’s father, who began to chase the man.

The man let go of the girl’s hand and started to run, police said.

They said the girl’s father held a man for police.

Police said Bernard Alexander 3rd who was 38, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnaping.

