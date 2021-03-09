The man parked a vehicle in Alexandria on Monday night and ran into a building, leaving a child in the back seat, Alexandria police said.

The parked vehicle was still running, police said. What happened next in the 3900 block of Executive Avenue about 8:20 p.m. was the sort of event that officials say has been happening with increasing frequency in this area.

A stranger got into the vehicle and drove away, police said in a statement Tuesday. But this time, the situation seemed to involve more than just a car.

They said the man came out of the building in time to see the stranger “driving away with the child still in the backseat.”

After about a block, they said, the stranger stopped the vehicle, jumped out and ran.

The man ran after the stranger for several blocks. But the pursuit ended, police said, when the stranger showed a gun.

At that point, the driver went back to the scene, police said.

They said the stranger got away, but the child was found safe. The child’s age and relationship to the man were unclear.

Police said they were investigating.