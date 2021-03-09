A stranger got into the vehicle and drove away, police said in a statement Tuesday. But this time, the situation seemed to involve more than just a car.
They said the man came out of the building in time to see the stranger “driving away with the child still in the backseat.”
After about a block, they said, the stranger stopped the vehicle, jumped out and ran.
The man ran after the stranger for several blocks. But the pursuit ended, police said, when the stranger showed a gun.
At that point, the driver went back to the scene, police said.
They said the stranger got away, but the child was found safe. The child’s age and relationship to the man were unclear.
Police said they were investigating.