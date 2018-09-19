A 40-year-old man who was lying on a road was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening hit-and-run in Virginia, officials said.

The incident happened at 7:34 p.m. near Fraley Blvd. and Graham Park Rd. in Dumfries, according to Prince William County police. An investigation found that the victim — later identified as Alvin Smith of Dumfries, Va. — had been seen by a county park ranger lying in the northbound lane of Fraley Boulevard.

The ranger pulled off to the side of the road to check on the man, but another man, driving a blue vehicle and headed north on the road, struck Smith before the ranger could get to him. At first, police said, the vehicle stopped, but then the driver left the scene.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officials said they are trying to determine why Smith was in the road, and to find the driver of the vehicle that hit him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-6500.