After floodwaters ripped through historic Ellicott City, Md., on May 27, residents face the daunting task of digging through the rubble and rebuilding. (Jon Gerberg,Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post)

Eddison “Eddie” Hermond was hanging out at a Mexican restaurant in Ellicott City on Sunday, celebrating the owner’s birthday. Outside, a rainstorm morphed into a relentless downpour, fueling what soon became a river that flooded buildings and dislodged parked cars. At some point, Hermond and others saw Kate Bowman trapped by rising water across the street. Hermond, 39, a sergeant in the National Guard, ran to help.

“He’s that kind of guy,” said his close friend Kenneth Josepha, a State Department analyst from Northern Virginia. “If we called him right now saying we needed help looking for someone, Eddie would be there in five minutes.”

Bowman, who owns a boutique pet store, said Hermond motioned for her to stay in place, then stepped into the rising water to try and reach her.

“He just stepped over the ledge and he was immediately washed away,” she said in a tearful interview Monday night. “It was so fast. He just got washed away real quick.”

Hermond, of Severn, Md., remained missing Monday, authorities said. Family members requested privacy and said on Twitter that they “remain hopeful that he will be found safe.”

The sudden and widespread flooding, which prompted a state of emergency declaration from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), was a frustrating, all-too-soon ­sequel to a similar storm in the summer of 2016 that left two people dead and caused more than $20 million in damages.

“It really is hard for us to be down here for a second time, seeing the same thing over again,” said Lt. Jeff Carl of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services. “It’s a deja vu feeling.”

Once again, many storefronts and buildings up and down the historic downtown were severely damaged, including homes and businesses that had only recently recovered from the flooding two years ago. Since then, officials have tried to insulate Ellicott City from another pounding. But they said Monday that only 30 percent of a flood mitigation project initiated after the previous flood had been completed.

Frustrated residents said the county should have made far more progress. When asked at a news conference about those concerns, Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman (R) said, “We have plenty of time to address those issues. Right now, we’re talking about people’s lives.” He added: “You can’t get that much done in 22 months. It’s not like we’ve done nothing.”

Sally Tennant, owner of Discoveries, a craft store on Main Street, said she and other residents met with officials a few weeks ago and complained that development around Ellicott City over the past 10 years has made the town vulnerable. Sunday’s was the third major flood since 2011.

“The devastation is far worse than last time,” she said in an interview. “If they don’t do the mitigation they need to, we’d be idiots to reopen. We might be idiots to reopen anyway.”

Officials were planning to issue credentials for residents and business owners who need to reenter the town while keeping out members of the public and limiting the number of people who would be in or around potentially dangerous structures.

Howard County officials said they received 1,100 calls to 911 between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday. At least two dozen people were temporarily stranded by the flood. Baltimore Gas and Electric said 450 electric customers and 270 gas customers remained without service in downtown Ellicott City as of Monday afternoon.

Mojan Bagha, owner of Main Street Oriental Rugs, said it took him three months to fix the damage in 2016. He built a retaining wall — but water poured into his 120-year-old building anyway.

He believes climate change is at least partly to blame for two so-called “thousand-year floods” in two years. Yet he is optimistic about rebuilding once more.

“This is a great community and a great country,” he said. “Like a phoenix, it will rise from the ashes. Let’s be positive. Let’s think how we can rebuild.”

May 28, 2018 Workers clear a car from the creek behind a business that faces Main Street. Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Police allowed Bagha inside his shop Monday, where he saw thousands of dollars of rugs soaked by the storm — “worse than last time,” he said.

But, like other locals, he wasn’t allowed to linger long enough to remove any of the merchandise. Now he is worried it will be ruined.

The Mexican restaurant where Hermond was attending the birthday celebration, La Palapa Grill & Cantina, was spared much damage because of its hilltop location, owner Simon Cortes said. Wedding guests celebrating at the nearby Main Street Ballroom took refuge there.

But Cortes, too, said Sunday’s flood seemed far worse than the one in 2016.

Ellicott City was founded in 1772 at the site of a grist mill along the banks of the Patapsco River. The enclave grew into a major milling and manufacturing town. In 1830, it became the terminus of the first section of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad. According to Preservation Maryland, Ellicott City has more than 200 buildings that date to the 1800s or earlier and was designated a national historic district in 1976. Its location in a valley where two major creeks converge with the river has made it particularly susceptible to flooding.

Monday morning, at the intersection of Main Street and Court Avenue, three cars lay crumpled and wedged at odd angles under a bridge over the swollen Tiber Creek, the banks of which had been washed away. Another car a few yards away on the bank was full of mud, its trunk open.



Cars and debris lie crumpled under a bridge over the Tiber Creek at the intersection of Main Street and Court Avenue in Ellicott City. (Michael E. Miller/The Washington Post)

Crews work to remove cars from Tiber Creek on Monday. (Michael E. Miller/The Washington Post)

A huge tangle of debris washed downstream by the flood hinted at lives upended. Amid splintered wooden beams lay a spray bottle of deodorant, a flower pot, a front door. A white soccer ball rested on top of a smashed silver sedan.

A hundred yards upstream, a 20-foot section of Ellicott Mills Drive had collapsed into the creek. A small stone building — reportedly the old courthouse, built in 1840 — had completely collapsed, its shingled roof lying on the ground.

State troopers in all-terrain vehicles and wearing helmets drove up and down Main Street and blocked anyone from entering. They warned that buildings were potentially unstable and said experts were still surveying the damage.

Eddison “Eddie” Hermond, a National Guardsman, is believed missing in the wake of Sunday's flash flood. (Kenneth Josepha)

Meanwhile, friends of Hermond were blasting out his photo on Facebook and Twitter, hoping it would aid the search. According to the Maryland National Guard, Hermond was assigned to Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reistertown, Maryland. He was not on active duty at the time of his disappearance. He joined the Air Force in 1996 and served for 10 years, then joined the National Guard in 2009.

Loretta Moran was returning with her husband to their house on Main Street on Sunday night when they noticed the creek was running extremely high. They parked their car in front of their house and soon noticed some of their tenants trapped on their house’s upper floors.

As they rushed across Main Street, the water went from a trickle at their feet to a river that reached their knees.

Loretta, 64, and her husband, Tim, 66, led the eight stranded tenants — including a 2-year-old child — and a dog out through their back exit.

“We have a deck that goes into the woods, and we knew that was an escape route to Church Road,” she said.

The group of 10 scrambled uphill through the woods toward the Castle Angelo, a castle-like home built in the 1830s into the rocks above Ellicott City, overlooking the Patapsco. Looking back, Moran said, she saw water as high as 15 feet.

“It was horrible,” Moran said of the scramble through the woods. “The ground was washing away beneath us.”

On Monday, she and her husband were at a shelter run by the Red Cross. She said she was worried about getting medication for her husband, who is recovering from a brain aneurysm and heart attack suffered before the flood.

“We need to get him his meds,” she said. “Everything we need is in the trunk of our car, but they won’t let us near.”

Like other locals, she wondered whether officials had done enough in the two years since the last flood.

“There’s a lot that could have been done to prevent this,” she said.