The fire-damaged home in Northwest Washington home where three family members and their housekeeper were found slain. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

The brother of the lone man charged in the 2015 slayings of three members of a wealthy Northwest Washington family and their housekeeper took the witness stand Monday and denied allegations by defense attorneys who blame him for the killings.

Steffon Wint, the brother of Daron Wint, repeatedly told a D.C. Superior Court jury he had nothing to do with the kidnapping and killings of Savvas Savopoulos, 46, his wife, Amy, 47, son Philip, 10, and the family’s housekeeper, 57-year-old Veralicia “Vera” Figueroa.

Daron Wint’s attorneys say Steffon and his half brother Darrell, with the help of Savopoulos’s personal assistant, orchestrated and carried out the killings as part of a robbery. A ransom of $40,000 was taken from the Savopoulos home after the victims were killed.

“I committed no crime,” said Steffon Wint, 36, who has not been arrested in the case.

[In surprise twist, defense attorney says client’s brothers carried out D.C. quadruple killings]

Steffon Wint told the jury he cooperated with authorities when his brother was arrested about a week after the May 14, 2015, slayings. He said he “knew” prosectors would be in contact again after defense attorneys presented him as an alternate suspect. Steffon Wint said he learned of his brother’s defense strategy through news reports.

“I knew someone sooner or later from your office would be reaching out to me,” Steffon Wint told prosecutors. “This is hard. I heard of certain things about this crime and read it in the paper, but I never thought it would be a family member.”

Daron Wint, 37, is the only person charged in the killings and, if convicted, could face life in prison. Prosecutors allege he committed the crimes alone, using threats against Philip to control the adult victims. His DNA has been found on a pizza crust and knife found at the scene, authorities said.

Authorities say the four victims were held captive in the Savopoulos house beginning the afternoon of May 13 and through the early afternoon of May 14, when the house was set on fire.

Wint’s attorneys argue that he was lured to the house by his brothers to take the fall in the killings but had no idea the victims were upstairs.

[Savopoulos assistant tearfully details delivering cash authorities said was ransom]

Steffon Wint told the jury that he and Darrell Wint were estranged and rarely spoke. But defense attorney Judith Pipe, of the District’s Public Defender Service, showed a chart with 23 phone calls between the men from May 12 through May 15 in 2015.

The chart also showed that while there were 11 calls on May 12, there were only two calls on the early morning of May 13 and no more calls between the two until 4:22 p.m. a day later.

Defense attorneys also focused on two hairs found at the crime scene, one on a bed in the room where the three adults were located and another in a hard hat in the garage.

Both of the hairs matched Daron Wint, a DNA expert with the FBI testified. But the DNA expert, Brandie Christian, also testified that Wint’s siblings with whom he shared the same mother would have DNA like that found in the hair sample.

Steffon and Daron Wint have the same parents. Darrell Wint is a half brother, with the same father.

At the time of the killings, Steffon Wint worked as a construction supervisor for PCM Construction. According to PCM time sheets shown to the jury, Steffon Wint supervised painters at various locations in the Georgetown and Foggy Bottom areas, not too far from the Savopoulos home.

According to the time sheets Pipe showed to the jury, Steffon Wint’s signature is placed on a box that indicated he worked from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 13 and from 6 a.m. to midnight on May 14.

Pipe asked how he could prove he was at the various work sites. Steffon Wint said his boss would “sign off” on his time sheets only after his company truck’s GPS was reviewed.

Steffon Wint also testified that about two months before the killings he had kicked Daron out of the house they had shared with other family members after Daron got into an argument about washing the dishes.

Prosecutors say Daron was infuriated with Steffon. But defense attorneys argued Daron was not angry and said he later allowed his brother to borrow his blue minivan.

A witness testified last week about seeing a man carrying a white bucket, running behind a church parking lot where the blue minivan was set on fire days after the killings. Security footage from the church showed the man did not have dreadlocks, as Daron Wint has. Defense attorneys contend that man was Steffon Wint and the minivan was used in the crimes.

Steffon denied borrowing his brother’s minivan and setting it on fire.