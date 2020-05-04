Police identified the suspect as Alexander Alazo and said he was from Aubrey, Tex., a town north of Dallas. Court records filed later said he and his family had recently moved to Middletown, Pa., just outside of Harrisburg.

AD

Alazo was charged in U.S. District Court in D.C. with attacking a foreign premises or official using a deadly weapon, interstate transport of a firearm and ammunition, and damaging property belonging to or occupied by a foreign government.

AD

U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey on Monday ordered Alazo detained pending trial, agreeing with prosecutors and probation officials that no release conditions could reasonably assure the public’s safety.

“This is a very serious offense,” Harvey said during a hearing held by teleconference. While noting the suspect is presumed innocent, Harvey said, “Some of the bullets did in fact penetrate the building … It is just luck that someone was not harmed.”

AD

Assistant Federal Public Defender Tony Miles argued for Alazo to be released to the care of his wife, a nurse in a mental health unit in Pennsylvania, subject to electronic monitoring, and to get treatment.

Miles said Alazo, a former massage therapist and Uber driver, had never before been arrested for a criminal offense and that he did not fire at or intend to harm “any person or particular individual.”

AD

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stuart Allen said Alazo had recently sought mental health treatment but left a hospital early because “he didn’t think he was that crazy.”

Alazo a couple of weeks ago “drove from his home in Pennsylvania in the middle of the night, drove past the embassy, noted the Cuban flag there, then went home,” Allen said, in what he suggested was a “dry run.” In the early morning hours of April 30, prosecutors alleged, Alazo returned with the rifle, driving his SUV to the embassy in the Adams Morgan neighborhood on 16th Street north of Meridian Hill Park.

AD

Federal prosecutors said in court documents he shouted, “Shoot me if you want to shoot me. I’m here. I’m American. I’m Yankee.”

Authorities said he tried to burn a Cuban flag, which was doused in gasoline, but couldn’t light it because it was raining. They said when no one came out of the embassy, he began firing.

AD

Court documents state police arrested Alazo without incident and found a rifle lying on the sidewalk outside the embassy’s front gate along with 32 spent shell casings.

A surveillance picture included in the court documents shows a person firing at the embassy and another of the alleged gunman draped in an American flag as he is apprehended. Another picture shows the Cuban flag with writing: “STOP lyine to people Trump 2020 USA land and family.”

AD

The documents quote Alazo telling police he would have fired even had the chief of mission emerged. Alazo referred to the chief of mission as “the enemy.” Prosecutors said Alazo knew people were inside the embassy.

The Cuban Embassy said on Twitter no one was injured but the building had “material damage” that included walls, columns and a broken lamp.

AD

Prosecutors said people were inside the embassy when the shooting occurred. They said some bullets penetrated the building and damaged property inside.

The court documents state Alazo told investigators he had served in the Cuban army and later moved to Mexico. He told authorities he came to the United States in 2007, claiming political asylum. He also said he had received threats from organized crime while preaching in a church in Cuba.

AD

Authorities said Alazo told them he traded a Glock 19 handgun he had bought in Texas for the assault rifle in Loudoun County, Va.