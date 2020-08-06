A 63-year-old North Carolina man faces a maximum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Wednesday to making a threat over the phone to burn down an African American church in Virginia Beach, officials said.

Prosecutors said John M. Bareswill called a Virginia Beach church that has a mostly Black congregation on June 7. During the call, he made “racially derogatory remarks, and threatened to set the church on fire,” according to court documents and a statement from the Justice Department.

The call came several days after one of the church’s leaders had participated in a “public prayer vigil and peaceful demonstration” for George Floyd, prosecutors said. Floyd was killed while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Bareswill pleaded guilty to “criminal information charging a telephonic threat to use fire to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, or unlawfully to damage or destroy a building,” according to the statement.

Officials said “actual sentences for federal crimes” are often less than the maximum penalties. A federal-district court judge will decide the sentence. Bareswill is scheduled to be sentenced in November.