“We are professionals,” he said on the voice mail, according to court documents unsealed Sept 15. “We are trained military people. We will be on rooftops. You will not be safe. A hot piece of lead will cut through your skull.”
Caporusso, who has been detained since August, pleaded guilty to influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threat, according to his defense attorney. He did not plead guilty to the second charge he was facing, of making threats through interstate communication.
His plea, heard Wednesday by District Judge Trevor N. McFadden, carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
Rachel Fletcher of the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment.
Caporusso’s sentencing hearing was set for July 19.
The plea comes five months after President Donald Trump pardoned Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a Russian ambassador.
Caporusso left the message one day after U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan of Washington asked a former federal judge in New York to oppose the Justice Department’s request to dismiss Flynn’s prosecution.
Court filings did not name the threatened judge, but several people familiar with the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the matter is pending, previously confirmed to The Washington Post that the threatened judge was Sullivan.
The court declined to comment on the proceedings.
Spencer S. Hsu contributed to this report.
