Lucas is scheduled to be sentenced June 10.
“He’s very apologetic, very remorseful and wishes this never happened,” Jerry Tarud, Lucas’s attorney. “Unfortunately it did happen.”
Lucas is co-founder of Digit All Systems, a nonprofit aimed at providing tech training to disadvantaged communities in Baltimore, according to a 2014 Baltimore Sun story.
Tardum called Lucas an “IT genius” dedicated to charity work over the years.
“He’s changed the lives of many people for the better,” Tardum said. “It’s unfortunate he got caught up in t his.”
Glenn, who championed the creation of the state’s medical marijuana industry, pleaded guilty in January to taking nearly $34,000 in bribes, including to push legislation that would benefit cannabis companies.
Glenn, a Democrat from Baltimore City, accepted cash payments in exchange for supporting measures to expand licensing for out-of-state marijuana companies, creating a preference for cannabis companies based in Maryland, relaxing the requirements to become an opioid clinic director and helping a businessperson obtain a restaurant liquor license in her legislative district.
She is at least the sixth former Maryland lawmaker convicted of fraud or bribery in the past two years. Most recently, former state delegate Tawanna P. Gaines, a Prince George’s County Democrat, admitted to using $22,000 in campaign donations to purchase fast food and pay for dental work, hairstyling and other personal expenses.