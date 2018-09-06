An Alexandria, Va., man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a March fistfight led to the accidental death of his brother, city officials said in a news release.

During the March 25 fight, Brian Cruz-Segovia, now 24, punched 28-year-old Nelson Roberto Cruz in the face — knocking him unconscious.

Evidence shows that the brothers were inside their apartment in the 2200 block of North Beauregard Street when an argument broke out, police said. Cruz fell to the ground as a result of the punch and suffered head trauma that led to his death.

Cruz-Segovia was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but three suspended, as well as five years of supervised probation and a payment of $5,000 for funeral expenses.

In a statement, Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said: “Under the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, involuntary manslaughter is defined as the unintended killing of another person that is the direct result of the performance of an unlawful, but not felonious act. That is the exact situation presented by the facts of this case, in which one brother killed the other during a fistfight.”

Porter added that there were no aggravating factors such as the use of a weapon or a size difference between Cruz-Segovia and his brother that would warrant a murder conviction.

“I pray that the Cruz family can now begin the healing process caused by this tragedy,” he added.