Daniel Hincapie, the fiance of Wendy Martinez, speaks during a candlelight vigil in her honor in Logan Circle on Sept. 20. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)

The man charged with fatally stabbing a woman as she ran through the Logan Park neighborhood in the fall of last year pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder as part of an agreement with prosecutors that will send him to prison for at least 30 years.

Anthony Marquell Crawford was arrested in a park he frequented a mile north of where Wendy Martinez was attacked the night of Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of 11th Street NW, near O Street. She staggered into a nearby takeout restaurant, where patrons tried in vain to save her life.

Court records show Crawford, who was 23 at the time, has a history of mental illness and has used synthetic drugs that can cause delusions and deranged behavior. Police described the stabbing as random.

Martinez ran every day and had participated in six marathons. She had graduated from Georgetown University with a master of arts in Latin American studies in 2012 and earned an internship on Capitol Hill with Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.).

Before her death, she worked at FiscalNote, a District-based management and technology company.

Martinez’s 29-year-old brother, Juan Carlos Martinez, said in a past interview with The Washington Post that Wendy loved living in the District and always found ways to help the people around her. “It doesn’t make sense — she was a pure, innocent victim,” he said at the time. “She didn’t have any issues with anyone.”

Wendy Martinez had been planning to get married. Her fiance, Daniel Hincapie, expressed hope in the court system. After one hearing, he agreed he could not be angry, saying that would play into the hands of the defendant. “We’re not going to give him that satisfaction,” he said. “He is nothing to us. He has an issue with the legal system, and he has an issue with God.”

At a court hearing in November, a homicide detective testified that DNA belonging to both Crawford and Martinez was found on a knife with a 5½-inch blade that witnesses say they saw the attacker discard as he was fleeing the scene. DNA from Crawford and Martinez also was found on a yellow sweater that some witnesses said they saw the assailant wearing before the attack.

The detective testified that Crawford was arrested after several people who know him contacted authorities after seeing media reports that included surveillance video released by police of the person they believed was the attacker.

The detective said authorities thought Crawford cut himself during the attack and trailed blood for about six blocks. The detective said that when Crawford was arrested days later, he had multiple bandages on his right hand. Several witnesses told police they saw a man who fit Crawford’s appearance walking around, mumbling to himself. One witness told detectives the attacker was mumbling incoherently to himself during the attack.

After she was stabbed, Martinez made her way into a Chinese American restaurant. The owner described a frantic scene, saying Martinez approached the counter but could not speak. He said some customers began CPR and other first-aid methods. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that a nurse was among them.

“They did the best they could, but she passed,” he said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

