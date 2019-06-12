When Nebiyu Ebrahim heard his estranged 16-year-old girlfriend was going to a party, he was filled with jealous anger, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Ebrahim, then 17, already had been convicted of assaulting Jholie Moussa and was in a school for troubled teens.

So that night in January 2018, Ebrahim turned once more to violence, prosecutors said — strangling and killing Moussa, then hiding her body in a Mount Vernon-area park in a crime that set off a desperate search for the girl.

On Wednesday, Ebrahim pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Fairfax County Circuit Court as part of a deal with prosecutors. He could face life in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 4.

Members of Moussa’s family sat in the front row of the courtroom Wednesday, some crying as they listened to Fairfax County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Casey Lingan recite the chilling facts of the case following Ebrahim’s plea.

Ebrahim displayed little emotion as he sat before a judge in a green Fairfax County jail jumpsuit. He did not speak other than to answer a judge’s questions during the hearing. His attorneys declined to comment afterward.

Moussa’s family members also declined to comment after the hearing, but her aunt, Veronica Eyenga, said last year that Moussa’s situation was similar to those of many other young girls.



Jholie Moussa

“It was, ‘If I can’t have you, no one can,’” Eyenga said at the time. “So many of our girls are finding themselves in these domestic violence situations.”

It didn’t start out that way. Eyenga said Ebrahim and Moussa had met at Mount Vernon High School, where she was a 10th-grader and for a time had been happy as a couple. But prosecutors during the pretrial hearings described an escalating pattern of violence.

They said Ebrahim had once assaulted Moussa after she broke up with him, before choking her unconscious another time. Ebrahim had thought he had killed her on that occasion, Lingan said.

On Jan. 12, 2018, the day of her death, Moussa was last seen leaving her Sonia Court home near Woodlawn Park, Lingan said. Moussa told her sister she would be right back, but that was the last time she was seen alive by her family.

She met up with Ebrahim in the park, where he put her in an “MMA-style chokehold,” Lingan said. Moussa blacked out. Ebrahim laid her on a path and strangled her again with both hands. Finally, he sat her up and strangled her for three to four minutes more, taking her life.



Nebiyu Ebrahim

“He started choking her out of blind rage,” Lingan said.

After the killing, Lingan said Ebrahim concealed Moussa’s body beneath some leaves, then sent a text from her phone to say she was going to a party in Norfolk to try to cover up the fact that he killed her. Ebrahim then returned late one night to scratch out a shallow grave with a chef’s knife, Lingan said.

Moussa’s disappearance touched off a two-week search by her family and police that ranged up and down the East Coast and generated significant media attention. It ended when police discovered Moussa’s body during a sweep of the park.

Ebrahim was arrested and initially charged as a juvenile before he was certified to stand trial as an adult.

Moussa’s family reported her missing the day after she was last seen, sparking the search. Police said they had no indication initially that Moussa was in danger, but family members criticized the police, saying they did not take the family’s claims that Moussa was in danger with more urgency. Fairfax County police said they did everything they could to find Moussa.

The experience has spurred Moussa’s family to create a nonprofit organization called Not a Runaway that aims to help find missing teens.

