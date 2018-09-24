A 74-year-old man was found alive Monday in a senior housing complex that burned in Southeast Washington last week and forced the evacuation of more than 100 occupants, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

It was not immediately clear if the man had been in the building since it was heavily damaged in a Wednesday fire, or entered it sometime later, according to the officials.

The man was found in a second-floor unit in the Arthur Capper Senior Public Housing complex. He has been taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, the person said. Fox-5 news first reported the man had been located.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and Fire Chief Gregory M. Dean said Thursday that all residents were accounted for and had survived. Two people familiar with the investigation said Monday that officials had used a list of occupants provided by management as they worked to determine who had gotten out.

Fire investigators have had difficulty getting inside the large building in the 900 block of Fifth Street SE because the roof had collapsed. It is located near the Navy Yard.

Fire officials would not discuss how the man was discovered or by whom. Bowser has announced a news conference early Monday afternoon at the scene. Some residents have reported that fire alarms did not sound.

[Marines rescue residents as senior center burns]

The fire that broke out about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday began on the roof and burned until Thursday, when it was brought under control. Firefighters, police officers, bystanders and U.S. Marines from a nearby base worked for hours to get seniors safely out of the building. Firefighters rescued some by ladders, and Marines rushed into the building and went room by room. There were 132 residents inside the building as of Thursday’s count.

Several people were hospitalized for minor injuries, but no fatalities were reported. The apartment complex is privately operated and had 162 one and two- bedroom units. All are affordable-housing units.