Two groups of men got into what police are calling a road rage incident in Virginia, and one man pulled a gun on the others, officials said.

Police in Prince William County said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Three men were riding in a car along the Prince William Parkway near Summerland Drive in Woodbridge when a man in a red minivan started to drive aggressively near them, police said.

When the three men stopped at a 7-Eleven and went inside, the man in the minivan followed and started to yell at them.

One of the men being followed said he was going to call police, and the minivan driver — who was later identified as Hassan Mihalov Delgado, 32, of Woodbridge — then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the men, according to police.

The men left the store, and the minivan driver did, too. Once on the road, police said, the minivan driver continued to point a gun toward the other car.

The men in the car reported the minivan’s license plate number, and police later arrested the minivan driver at his home.

He was arrested without incident and faces three counts of abduction and other charges. He is being held without bond, according to police.

It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.