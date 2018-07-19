A video surveillance image shows a suspect after he fled the scene of a sexual assault in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of NW D.C., police said. (D.C. Police)

The man allegedly knocked on the woman’s door early Sunday morning in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

As she answered the door, D.C. Police said, he pulled a knife, forced her to the ground outside her home and sexually assaulted her before he fled.

Police are looking for the man, who is wanted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse while armed. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 8th Street NW.

In a statement, police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who stands about 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He had a “full head of hair and a thick Spanish accent,” police said in a statement.

A video surveillance camera in the area caught a view of the suspect as he fled the scene, police said. In the video, a man is seen running from an alley, across a street and down a sidewalk.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the case. Those with tips should call 202-727-9099.