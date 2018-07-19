The man allegedly knocked on the woman’s door early Sunday morning in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.
As she answered the door, D.C. Police said, he pulled a knife, forced her to the ground outside her home and sexually assaulted her before he fled.
Police are looking for the man, who is wanted on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse while armed. The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of 8th Street NW.
In a statement, police described the suspect as a Hispanic man who stands about 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He had a “full head of hair and a thick Spanish accent,” police said in a statement.
A video surveillance camera in the area caught a view of the suspect as he fled the scene, police said. In the video, a man is seen running from an alley, across a street and down a sidewalk.
A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information in the case. Those with tips should call 202-727-9099.