Calvert County deputies initially began chasing Sondberg following multiple 911 reports from people who had observed a white Honda Ridgeline driving erratically southbound on Route 4 in Owings, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies located Sondberg’s vehicle, he was driving at “pretty significant” speeds, and deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, Payne said. Sondberg would not pull over, however, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sondberg, who was alone in the car, lost control “for unknown reasons” in the intersection near the high school, striking a traffic-light pole in a median, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators attributed the crash to “speed and driver error.”
Payne said after the crash reconstruction is completed, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would launch an internal investigation into the chase if authorities believe it’s warranted.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.