A man was seriously injured when he was assaulted and knocked onto the Metrorail tracks by a group of youths in the Navy Yard station this month, a Metro spokesman said Sunday.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious leg injury after the Sept. 6 incident, Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said.

Four youths have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the incident, Stessel wrote in an email. He said they are being held pending court proceedings.

Video obtained by WTTG-TV (Fox 5) shows a struggle on the platform in which a man is pushed onto the tracks. At one point he appears to fall backward onto a rail, unable to get up. One of the assailants is also on the track bed during the attack but climbs back onto the platform.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news