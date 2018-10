A man was shot and killed Saturday near the southern edge of the Capitol Hill area, D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred indoors in the middle of the afternoon near Fourth and K Streets SE , and the man ran out and collapsed, police said.

Further details were not available.

The street is a residential block just south of the Southwest Freeway.

Police said last night that they were continuing to investigate. They asked that anyone with information call 2027279099 or text 50411.