A man was shot and wounded Tuesday night near the George Washington University Hospital in the Foggy Bottom area of Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.

The man was reported to be conscious and breathing at the hospital after being shot about 7:45 p.m. He had been shot in the leg, according to D.C. police Capt. Kelvin M. Cusick.

The site of the shooting was listed as the 900 block of 23rd Street NW, which is where the hospital is located, but businesses are across the street, and the Foggy Bottom Metro station is there as well.

Cusick said the nature of any relationship between the victim and his assailant was not known.

He said the assailant was described as a black man about 30 years old who wore a black sweather, a vest and blue jeans. He was last seen on his way toward Washington Circle, which is just north of the hospital.

Cusick said police did not know what led to the shooting.

Gunfire is highly unusual in the neighborhood of the hospital, a thriving residential and commercial area that is considered among the safer parts of the city. Buses stop there, ambulances come and go, and a large supermarket is no more than a block away. Several restaurants are close by.