A trooper met the caller on the highway shoulder, the police said, and was told that he was traveling about 15 mph while trying to use the exit ramp when someone dressed all in black stepped in front of his car.
After he stopped the car, he told police, two other people showed up, also in black. They were also masked and showed guns, police said he told them. He was ordered from his car, police said they were told, and they drove away.
Police said they were investigating.
The name and age of the motorist were not given.