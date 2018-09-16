A man riding a bicycle was killed Sunday night in a traffic collision in Prince George’s County, Md., police said. (Prince George’s County police photo)

A bicyclist was killed late Sunday night in a collision in Prince George’s County, Md., the county police said.

The fatality occurred in a collision between a bicycle and a car in the Lanham area of the county, the police said.

Both the car and the bicycle were traveling on Annapolis Road near Morley Road about 10 p.m. when the collision occurred, according to the police.

The victim was described only as a man. No name was given, and the police said the reasons for the collision were not immediately known.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene and was cooperative.