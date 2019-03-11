A man was robbed at gunpoint and beaten late Saturday on the Metropolitan Branch Trail in Northeast Washington. (iStock/iStock)

A man was robbed and beaten at gunpoint late Saturday night as he walked home on the Metropolitan Branch Trail in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The attack occurred as rain was beginning about 11:30 p.m. near the 300 block of R Street NE,a police report said. An early account indicated that as many as 10 youths may have been involved.

The victim told police that a group of youths followed him, and after knocking him down and beating him, took the contents of his pockets. According to the police report, the items taken included a wallet, a cell phone, and a dollar bill.

The man was treated for his injuries on the scene, the report said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news