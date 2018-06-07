Police put out this surveillance photo of Michael J. Suah, who is suspected of two robberies at the same bank in Wheaton. The 22-year-old was arrested Tuesday. (Montgomery County Police)

A man allegedly robbed the same bank in Wheaton, Md., twice in six months but finally got caught.

Montgomery County Police said they have arrested and charged 22-year-old Michael J. Suah, of Wheaton, with two counts of robbery and theft.

Police said that on Nov. 14, Suah went into a PNC Bank inside a Giant grocery store in the 2900 block of University Boulevard West and handed a teller a note, demanding money. He got an undisclosed amount of cash and fled, authorities said.

Then he allegedly struck the same bank again on April 13. Surveillance photos showed Suah at the teller’s window in both incidents, police said.

Suah was arrested Tuesday after a police officer noticed him walking along Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. The officer “immediately recognized” Suah as matching a description of the man wanted in the bank robberies. He stopped and later arrested Suah.

Suah was released on a $10,000 bond.