A man was arrested after he was caught pulling down his pants and rubbing produce on his buttocks, then putting the items back on the shelves at a Northern Virginia grocery store, police said.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a Giant grocery store at 10100 Dumfries Road in Manassas.

It was reported to Manassas city police by a loss prevention employee at the store who witnessed the man “picking up produce, pulling down his pants, rubbing the produce on his buttocks, and replacing the produce back on the shelf,” police said in a statement.

Police arrested Michael Dwayne Johnson, 27, of Manassas, at the store. He was released on personal recognizance. He was charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure.

The store destroyed several pallets of the produce that had been touched, police said.