A Virginia man was sentenced to 33 months in prison Friday for posting online threats to kill African Americans at Howard University, the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria said.

John Edgar Rust, 27, of Alexandria, made the threats in November 2015, after using an Alexandria restaurant’s Internet connection to go online.

Rust posted the threats on the Internet forums 4chan and Reddit. He used a derogatory term for African Americans and said any blacks “left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. . . . After all, it’s not murder if they’re black.”

On one post, he listed his user name as “watchouthoward.”

Officials at Howard took the threats seriously and stepped up patrols on the campus.

During the sentencing Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Liam O’Grady found the threats constituted a hate crime, so Rust was given an enhanced sentence. At the time of the crime, Rust was on probation for sex offenses.