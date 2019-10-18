When the woman questioned him, Dove pushed her inside, produced a knife and asked for her money, according to the documents. The woman gave him about $400 and some jewelry before Dove, in an hour-long discussion over vodka, told her of his escape and detailed his criminal history before asking the woman to drive him to a farm where he grew up in Poolesville, according to the documents.

The woman agreed, the documents said, and afterward convinced Dove to get something to eat. She took him to a Poolesville restaurant where they encountered several of Dove’s friends and family, and Dove complimented the woman’s appearance.

After dinner, Dove suggested he and the woman return to her house, but the woman instead paid for him to spend the night at a hotel, according to prosecutors. After she dropped him off, she went to a family friend’s house, where she stayed the night before contacting police the next day.

Dove was arrested on Oct. 15 while leaving the hotel and confessed his crimes, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to 25 years for home invasion Friday, with 14 years suspended, and an added three years for escape, according to prosecutors. He faces additional charges for parole violations, and is likely to receive additional time, prosecutors said.

In a statement, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman Ramón V. Korionoff said the woman’s “quick thinking” prevented a worse outcome.

“It is important to hold accountable those who would break the community’s trust by escaping GPS monitoring and supervision to commit a crime such as home invasion,” he said. “Thank goodness this … woman was not physically harmed.”

