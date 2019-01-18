A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge sentenced a 48-year-old man to 19 years in prison for several sexual offenses uncovered in a police sting, assault of a law enforcement officer and other charges.

Russell T. Versage was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in August. Versage had been the subject of an investigation started last January by the Leesburg Police Department. A detective posed as a 14-year-old girl and responded to an ad on Craigslist.

Over two months, Versage sent the detective pornographic photos of himself and asked several times for naked photos and sex, officials said. The two agreed to meet in March.

When Versage arrived at the location, he saw law enforcement officers and fled. He texted the person that he thought was the young girl. Police found him and told him to get out of his vehicle. He refused and drove away, hitting a parked vehicle and a police cruiser.

Versage was later arrested.

“While the Internet has a great number of benefits, it has sadly become a breeding ground for child predators,” said Loudoun County Commonwealth’s attorney Jim Plowman.



Russell T. Versage was sentenced to 19 years on sex offenses and other charges. (Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney)

He said it is vital for parents to “monitor our children’s Internet and mobile phone activity and continue to have open dialogue with them about these dangers.”