A Charles County man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday for a drunken-driving crash that killed three children and injured their parents in Prince George’s County in December, prosecutors said.

Thomas Hawks, 28, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicle manslaughter and two counts of causing life-threatening injuries while under the influence of alcohol for the deaths of Alexander and Rosalie Mejia, 5-year-old twins, and their 13-month-old brother, Isaac.

Prince George’s County prosecutors said Hawks was driving southbound on Route 210 at high speed on Dec. 30, 2018, when he slammed into a Honda Accord occupied by the Mejia family of Falls Church, Va. The crash also critically injured the children’s parents. The family was headed home from church.

Prosecutors said Hawks was driving home from a football game and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17 the night of the crash, more than double the legal limit in Maryland.

