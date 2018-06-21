A man who killed his 2-year-old daughter and her mother over child support payments has been sentenced to two life terms in prison.

Daron ­Boswell-Johnson received the sentence Thursday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court more than two months after a jury convicted him of two counts of murder in the killings of Chloe Davis-Green and her mother NeShante Davis.

Boswell-Johnson confronted Davis as she was preparing to take her daughter to day-care in the morning of Feb. 2, 2016, according to police. He had waited two houses away for Davis to come out of her Fort Washington, Md., home and when she refused to talk to him about dropping her child support claim, he shot her and their 2-year-old, according to evidence from his April trial.

Boswell-Johnson shot Davis in the back. He shot his daughter, who was wearing a pink onesie that day, while she sat in her carseat. The force of the close-range gunshots were so violent that the girl was thrown from her carseat and the beads were blown out of her hair, prosecutors said.

Boswell-Johnson then fled the scene, heading to work at an autoglass shop in Rockville before he was detained by police.

“We have never come across a case that shocks the conscience at a level that this matter does,” Prince George’s Judge Michael R. Pearson said before sentencing Boswell-Johnson. The judge called the crime “callous” and an act that showed a “lack of empathy.”

Boswell-Johnson confessed to shooting the mother and daughter, police said. In the weeks leading up to the murder, Boswell-Johnson had been searching the Internet for information on how to stop child support payments. The court also began garnishing $600 a month from his paychecks.

In his recorded confession, Boswell-Johnson told police that he went to Davis’s home the morning of the shooting to tell her to drop the child support claim.

But at trial his attorney insisted that his admission to police was coerced. Boswell-Johnson’s attorney, Antoini M. Jones, said Davis and Boswell-Johnson were still communicating and had a good relationship at the time.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Jones said his client was “falsely convicted” and asked for a new trial, a request the judge denied.